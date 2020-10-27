NFL Rumors: Cowboys Trade Defensive End Everson Griffen To Lions

The Dallas Cowboys are selling one week ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
And it’s the 3-3 Detroit Lions, fresh off two consecutive wins with head coach Matt Patricia fighting to keep his job, who are the buyers.
The Lions traded the 2-5 Cowboys a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for defensive end Everson Griffen, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Griffen is in the midst of a one-year deal which he signed with Dallas this offseason. Detroit will pick up half of Griffen’s $6 million salary for the 2020 campaign, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Griffen had 2.5 sacks in seven games with Dallas this season.
The former Minnesota Viking was expected to be a big addition for the Cowboys’ defensive front, playing opposite DeMarcus Lawrence (2.0 sacks), but neither has been able to have much of an impact for arguably the league’s worst defense.
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. We’re sure to see more deals before then.