NFL Rumors: Cowboys Trade Defensive End Everson Griffen To Lions

The Dallas Cowboys are selling one week ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

And it’s the 3-3 Detroit Lions, fresh off two consecutive wins with head coach Matt Patricia fighting to keep his job, who are the buyers.

The Lions traded the 2-5 Cowboys a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for defensive end Everson Griffen, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Griffen is in the midst of a one-year deal which he signed with Dallas this offseason. Detroit will pick up half of Griffen’s $6 million salary for the 2020 campaign, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Griffen had 2.5 sacks in seven games with Dallas this season.