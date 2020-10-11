NFL Rumors: Falcons’ Firing Of Head Coach Dan Quinn ‘All But Finalized’

The Dan Quinn era in Atlanta appears to nearing its end.

The Falcons have “all but finalized” the firing of Quinn, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz. The reported announcement could come as soon as Monday or Tuesday, per Schultz.

Atlanta fell to 0-5 on Sunday with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Quinn has been the Falcons’ head coach since 2015 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl LI. But Atlanta hasn’t quite been the same since its epic collapse against the New England Patriots on football’s biggest stage.

Atlanta lost in the divisional round to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The Falcons went 7-in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

