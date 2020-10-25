NFL Rumors: Here’s Latest On Matt Ryan, Julio Jones Trade Speculation

You apparently can take two of the biggest names off the NFL trade board.
The Falcons do not plan to move Matt Ryan and/or Julio Jones before the Nov. 3 trade deadline, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Speculation surrounding the two players has ramped up amid Atlanta’s 1-5 start, which led to the firing of Dan Quinn.
From Rapoport’s column:
While it’s always fun to throw around big names, a few to cross off are Falcons stars Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Source said neither will be traded at the deadline, despite the 1-5 record and firing of Dan Quinn. Along with the fact that both would be very cap-unfriendly moves, one source described the rumored thought to be “ridiculous.”
We’ll see if Atlanta changes its tune over the next week.
If it does, the New England Patriots could be among the teams looking to make a deal.