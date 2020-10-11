NFL Rumors: Here’s The Latest On Cam Newton’s COVID-19 Status

More than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, Cam Newton still has yet to return two consecutive negative tests, according to a report Sunday from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.
Glazer shared an update on the quarterback’s status during an appearance on “FOX NFL Sunday” after the New England Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was postponed.
“Cam Newton, from what I’m told, still has not put together two negative tests in a row, which he needs to get cleared,” Glazer reported. “He was still positive late this past week. If they were going to play on Monday, it was an outside chance he was going to be cleared, so the fact that it’s been moved to Sunday certainly helps their cause with Cam.”
Newton tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, Oct. 2. Since then, teammates Stephon Gilmore, Bill Murray and Byron Cowart all have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cowart’s reported positive test Sunday prompted the NFL to postpone Patriots-Broncos, which was scheduled for Monday evening at Gillette Stadium.
Newton reportedly has been asymptomatic since his diagnosis. Under NFL rules, players who test positive for COVID-19 but do not exhibit symptoms can return after:
1. Ten days have passed since the initial positive test OR
2. They have returned two consecutive negative PCR virus tests separated by 24 hours AND
3. Their return is approved by the team physician after consultation with medical experts at Infection Control Education for Major Sports (ICS) and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer