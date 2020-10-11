NFL Rumors: Here’s The Latest On Cam Newton’s COVID-19 Status

More than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, Cam Newton still has yet to return two consecutive negative tests, according to a report Sunday from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Glazer shared an update on the quarterback’s status during an appearance on “FOX NFL Sunday” after the New England Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was postponed.

“Cam Newton, from what I’m told, still has not put together two negative tests in a row, which he needs to get cleared,” Glazer reported. “He was still positive late this past week. If they were going to play on Monday, it was an outside chance he was going to be cleared, so the fact that it’s been moved to Sunday certainly helps their cause with Cam.”

.@JayGlazer fills us in on more COVID-19 news and how the NFL plans to handle it pic.twitter.com/2euBmiYcNq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

Newton tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, Oct. 2. Since then, teammates Stephon Gilmore, Bill Murray and Byron Cowart all have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.