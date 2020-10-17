NFL Rumors: Here’s What Le’Veon Bell’s Deal With Chiefs Looks Like

Le’Veon Bell is on his way to the bank.

According to ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler, Bell’s deal with the Chiefs features a roughly $1 million base salary and another $1 million in playing time and playoff incentives.

“The base salary will be prorated for the five games Bell was not on the Chiefs, meaning he will make around $690,000,” the report said. “He can earn up to $1.69 million in total this season with Kansas City before hitting 2021 free agency at age 29.”

The New York Jets, who released Bell on Tuesday, reportedly will be responsible for the $6 million left over in Bell’s base pay. An offset clause “will defray it by the amount of the salary on his new contract with the Chiefs,” per Fowler.

Bell joined Kansas City on Thursday, two days after parting ways with New York. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is thrilled to have the star running back on the team, too.

The Jets and Chiefs, by the way, square off in Week 8 at Arrowhead Stadium.

