NFL Rumors: How Some Inside Bucs Organization Feel About Antonio Brown Signing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a big risk with their reported signing of Antonio Brown.

It’s abundantly clear the deal was done with the idea of appeasing Tom Brady in mind. But Brown has a history of reckless behavior and fracturing locker rooms, and he’s finishing up an eight-game suspension.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had been adamant that Brown would not be brought in. That obviously changed.

But why?

Well, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, some inside the organization trust that Arians won’t take any nonsense from Brown.

“The feeling inside the organization is Arians’ personality is strong enough to handle him,” Laine wrote Friday night. “Arians has never had a problem giving anyone a piece of his mind – as seen by his expletive-filled tirades in practice – and he coached Brown with the Steelers.”

Indeed, Arians was the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers for part of Brown’s run there. So if there’s anyone who knows what a handful Brown can be, it’s Arians.

But hey, as long as Brady is happy — right?

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images