NFL Rumors: Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate Won’t Face Suspension For Fight

The NFL reportedly is taking a look at the postgame brawl between Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate that broke out after the Los Angeles Ram’s victory over the New York Giants.

The duo got physical shortly after the final whistle after months of personal beef finally boiled over. Teammates had to separate the two, and Ramsey reportedly waited for Tate outside his locker room after the game.

Neither Ramsey nor Tate are expected to be suspended, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. That said, they still could be fined.

The NFL will review today’s postgame scuffle between #Rams CB Jalen Ramsey and #Giants WR Golden Tate, but as now, no suspensions are anticipated, I’m told. Fines could be coming. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020

The Ramsey-Tate conflict dates back to 2019 after the Rams cornerback’s rough break-up with the Giants receiver’s sister, Breanna. Ramsey also delivered a brutal hit to Tate for a one-yard loss in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

It’s unclear what specifically trigged the fight, but either way, it doesn’t look like this beef is ending anytime soon.

