Jets Release Le’Veon Bell In Midst Of Second Season With New York

UPDATE (9:05 p.m. ET): The Jets have made Le’Veon Bell’s release official.

Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: The Le’Veon Bell era in New York reportedly is over.

The Jets released the seven-year NFL vet Tuesday night, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Bell rushed for 19 yards and caught three receptions for 74 yards in two games for New York.

Reports surfaced earlier Tuesday that the team was trying to shop Bell and reportedly would settle for a late-round pick or “back-end player.”

And it appears a trade could not be made.

Bell’s release leaves the Jets with quite a bit of dead cap space.

Le’Veon Bell’s release leaves behind $15M of dead cap in 2020, & another $4M in 2021 to the #Jets.



Bell earned $28M across 18 games played for NY. https://t.co/fSW1DKQWyS https://t.co/DT7pBEkMgB — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 14, 2020

The 28-year-old has 38 career touchdowns and 1,493 rushing yards.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images