NFL Rumors: Jets Sent Home After Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Test

We could be in for more chaos with regards to the Week 5 NFL schedule.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday morning, citing a source, that all New York Jets players and coaches had been sent home from the team facility after a presumptive positive COVID-19 test for a player.
A source told ESPN’s Rich Cimini the Jets player in question has been re-tested and the result should be known at some point Friday.
Obviously, it’s unclear whether this will force additional changes to the Week 5 schedule, which the NFL already tweaked Thursday night. The New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills games have been moved to Monday and Tuesday, respectively, in wake of positive COVID-19 tests.
The Jets currently are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Cardinals were set to fly out Friday in advance of the matchup at MetLife Stadium, so we’ll be keeping tabs on this situation.