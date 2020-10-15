NFL Rumors: Jets Tried Shopping Le’Veon Bell To Patriots Before Release

The New York Jets on Tuesday released Le’Veon Bell, cutting their losses with the three-time Pro Bowler.

And with the contract they initially signed him too, the losses are plentiful.

The team will absorb a $15 million dead cap charge in 2020 along with $4 million more next season. The Jets also owe Bell $6 million in base salary after having already dished out $28 million.

As much as they may have tried, New York couldn’t trade Bell and his $52.5 million contract. But it looks like the New England Patriots were among the teams they attempted to shop the running back to.

“The last conversions for a trade that the Jets had were with the Miami Dolphins, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots,” Adam Schefter on Wednesday said on ESPN, via Ian Steele of ABC 6. “They had conversations with those teams, the issue was nobody was willing to take on Le’Veon Bell’s contract at this time. So, the Jets made the decision to move on from Le’Veon Bell.”

Many are speculating now that Bell has been cut that he’ll end up in New England anyways.

Time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images