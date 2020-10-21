NFL Rumors: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Hot Mic Clip Getting Out Was ‘Inside Job’

Joe Buck currently is in one of the busiest broadcasting stretches of his life, and it’s mired in conflict.

Before the Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, Aikman and his FOX NFL broadcast partner, legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Troy Aikman, were caught joking about military flyovers during games.

The exchange, which clearly was in jest, did not take place during the actual broadcast, so clearly it was not intended to be made public.

And according to Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina, it was an “inside job” by somebody at FOX that it got out.

“Most important, they were not caught on a hot mic,” Traina wrote. “This did not take place during a break in the Packers-Bucs game.

“This was done before the game, during a rehearsal. That means someone who works at FOX, either in a truck or a broadcast studio, pulled the clip on purpose and then leaked it on purpose to make Buck and Aikman look bad. And the fact that one of their co-workers would leak this clip to make the broadcast duo look bad really sucks.”

Aikman already took to Twitter to address the comments. Buck, according to Traina, will respond in his podcast Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images