NFL Rumors: Latest On Patriots’ COVID-19 Testing, Status Of Game Vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots are on to Kansas City.

The Patriots’ Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was postponed after both teams had a player test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The game was moved to Monday night, though the situation obviously remains fluid.

But as of Monday morning, all signs point to the AFC powerhouses kicking off at Arrowhead Stadium at the rescheduled time. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots’ latest round of testing all yielded negative results, which gave the team an effective green light to fly to KC.

Patriots’ PCR overnight test results all came back negative this morning and the team is now on its buses to go to the airport to fly to Kansas City for tonight’s game vs. the Chiefs, per @fieldyates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

The Patriots reportedly will be taking two planes to Kansas City. One plane will carry roughly 20 people who recently came in close contact with Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, per reports. The other will carry the remainder of those making the trip.

Kick off for Game 1 of the impromptu Monday night doubleheader is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

