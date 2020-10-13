NFL Rumors: League Considering Postseason Bubble In Los Angeles, Dallas

The NFL has had quite a complicated last two weeks, dealing with a number of positive COVID-19 tests around the league and being forced to reschedule games.

And the league certainly doesn’t want this problem to arise in the playoffs.

So after watching the NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS pull-off successful seasons from centralized quarantine campuses, the NFL reportedly still is considering adopting that strategy for its postseason.

Per Lindsay Jones and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Los Angeles and Dallas are being floated as potential bubble locations due to their climates and ample hotel accommodations.

“A potential scenario that has been discussed is wild card games being played as normal, and the advancing teams moving into a bubble scenario for the divisional round and conference championship games,” the report said. “That would mimic baseball, which staged the playoff first round in team markets, and the subsequent ones in neutral/bubble sites, in Southern California and Arlington, Tex.”

An in-season NFL bubble is not being consideration due to the daunting logistics making it happen would require.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images