NFL Rumors: Le’Veon Bell Choosing Between These Three Teams In Free Agency

Le’Veon Bell reportedly has a shortlist, and his free agency decision could be coming soon.

The veteran running back was released by the New York Jets on Wednesday, meaning he now has his pick of teams to sign with.

And while the New England Patriots were said to be one of the teams courting him, it does not appear they are one of the finalists for Bell. That’s according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who shared an update Thursday morning.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

Obviously, one of these things is not like the other. The Miami Dolphins are a longshot to make the postseason, while the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are likely headed to the playoffs.