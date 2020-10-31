NFL Rumors: No New Positive COVID-19 Tests, Keeping Week 8 Games On Track

It appears Week 8 of the NFL season is on track to go off without a hitch.

Despite the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers returning positive tests at some point this week, Friday’s test results were all clear, according to multiple reports.

And because of that, the remaining Week 8 games are in line to be played as expected.

All clear from Friday’s COVID-19 testing leaguewide, per source. These four teams each had a positive case this week and entered intensive protocols. One more round of results tomorrow morning. But all games on track for Week 8. https://t.co/vUWaVQxwbh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2020

This hasn’t been an easy season to pull off for the NFL, as breakouts within teams have resulted in a number of games getting postponed.

So if things remain on course, that’s an obvious plus for a league that’s had to be plenty flexible this year.

