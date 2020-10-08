NFL Rumors: Patriots-Broncos Game Moving From Sunday To Monday Night

For the second consecutive week, the New England Patriots will play an unscheduled Monday night game.
The Patriots’ Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium is being moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday night, according to a report Thursday from Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News.
The game reportedly will kick off at 5:05 p.m. ET.
The scheduling change comes after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, prompting the team to cancel practice Wednesday and Thursday and hold meetings virtually. They plan to do so again Friday, according to a report from Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Last week’s Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game also was shifted from Sunday to Monday after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive.
A total of three Patriots players have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list within the last six days: Newton, Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.
It’s unclear whether Newton or Gilmore will be cleared to play in time for this week’s game. The Patriots have their bye next week.