NFL Rumors: Patriots Cancel Practice Friday, Have No New Positive COVID Tests

More good news for the New England Patriots on the COVID-19 front.

The Patriots’ latest round of coronavirus tests Thursday yielded no new positive results, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Despite this development, head coach Bill Belichick reportedly is opting to keep his players home for one additional day, canceling practice Friday.

While there were no new positive tests after Thursday morning’s POC testing, the Patriots are taking additional precaution and will continue to prepare with virtual meetings and no practice again on Friday, per a team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Albert Breer of The MMQB was the first to report Friday’s cancellation.

The Patriots did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive Tuesday. Gilmore became the third Patriots player in less than a week to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray.

The Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium reportedly has been moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday, which will give New England an opportunity to hold a full practice Saturday and a Sunday walkthrough.

It remains to be seen whether either Newton or Gilmore — both of whom reportedly have been asymptomatic — will be cleared to plan in time for Monday’s game.

The Patriots sit at 2-2 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this week. That game also was originally scheduled for Sunday before shifting to Monday. The Broncos are 1-3.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports images