NFL Rumors: Patriots, Chiefs Close Facilities After Positive COVID Tests

With quarterbacks from both teams testing positive for COVID-19, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs both closed their team facilities on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

They will not reopen until Monday at the earliest, per a report from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Per sources, both the Chiefs' and Patriots' facilities will be closed both today AND tomorrow. More coming in a story that's posting shortly, but that narrows the window to play the game in Week 4.



If they play it, that's why it'll almost certainly be Tuesday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 3, 2020

The Patriots and Chiefs were scheduled to play Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, but the game was postponed Saturday after New England starter Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squadder Jordan Ta’amu both tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL has yet to set a new date/time for kickoff, saying only that the game would be “rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday.”

A source confirmed Newton’s positive test to NESN.com’s Doug Kyed. Ta’amu’s was first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Patriots released a statement Saturday announcing a player on their roster had tested positive late Friday night.

“The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the statement read. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests (Saturday) morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

Patriots-Chiefs was the second NFL game to be postponed this week. The Tennessee Titans’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Week 7 after a fifth Titans player tested positive.

As of Saturday afternoon, 16 members of the Titans organization reportedly had received positive tests, including eight players.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images