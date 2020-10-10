NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Latest Round Of COVID-19 Tests All Come Back Negative

Once again, the New England Patriots’ latest round of tests for COVID-19 all have come back negative.

So, to the practice field they go.

The Patriots have not done in-person activities since Stephon Gilmore’s positive test for the coronavirus, which was announced Wednesday. But in the ensuing days, each round of tests for the Patriots have returned exclusively negative results, and that continued with Friday’s tests.

No new positive tests for the #Patriots and #Titans again from Friday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per sources. Both teams plan to reopen their facilities today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2020

Per @JFowlerESPN, no new positive tests for the Patriots from Friday. Plans go forward to reopen the facility today, with practice scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 10, 2020

The Patriots now will get set to host the Denver Broncos on Monday evening. The game was scheduled for Sunday but postponed a day because of Gilmore’s positive test.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images