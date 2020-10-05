NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Order Of Operations After Landing In Kansas City

Monday will be a weird day for the New England Patriots, to say the least.
Groups of Patriots players boarded separate airplanes — one in Boston, one in Providence, R.I. — bound for Kansas City, where New England will face the Chiefs in a rescheduled Week 4 showdown. Both the Chiefs and Patriots reported all negative COVID-19 tests Monday morning, a few days after Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu tested positive.
ESPN’s Dianna Russini offered a rundown of what the Patriots will do after landing in Kansas City and before they head to Arrowhead Stadium.
Take a look:
It’s abnormal for an NFL team to play a game on the same day it travels. So, your guess is as good as ours as to how New England will look Monday night against the defending Super Bowl champions.