NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Order Of Operations After Landing In Kansas City

Monday will be a weird day for the New England Patriots, to say the least.

Groups of Patriots players boarded separate airplanes — one in Boston, one in Providence, R.I. — bound for Kansas City, where New England will face the Chiefs in a rescheduled Week 4 showdown. Both the Chiefs and Patriots reported all negative COVID-19 tests Monday morning, a few days after Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu tested positive.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini offered a rundown of what the Patriots will do after landing in Kansas City and before they head to Arrowhead Stadium.

Take a look:

When the Patriots land in KC in about 90 minutes, I’m told they will get a chance to nap/rest at hotel, have their team meal, and a short team meeting before they head to Arrowhead. #Patriots — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 5, 2020

It’s abnormal for an NFL team to play a game on the same day it travels. So, your guess is as good as ours as to how New England will look Monday night against the defending Super Bowl champions.

