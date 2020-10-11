Report Suggests Patriots Players Were Prepared To Boycott Monday’s Game

UPDATE (9:20 A.M. ET): The NFL has rescheduled the Patriots-Broncos game for next Sunday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, echoing a report from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Patriots players essentially were prepared to boycott if the game was held as scheduled.

There would have been significant pushback from #Patriots players had this game gone off as scheduled. Now, pushed to next Sunday. https://t.co/rnPNvFpJIO — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 11, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Patriots players apparently (and understandably) don’t want the NFL telling it what to do amid a global pandemic.

New England closed its facility Sunday after another one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth in nine days. The NFL reportedly intends for Monday’s (already rescheduled) game between the Patriots and Denver Broncos to go on as scheduled, something that clearly doesn’t sit well with some of the players on New England’s roster.

And, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, Patriots players and coaches essentially are prepared to protest.

The sense I’ve gotten as the week has gone on is the Patriots aren’t going to let the NFL unilaterally decide whether or not this game is played. If players and coaches aren’t comfortable, they won’t play. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 11, 2020

No matter which way you slice it, this is a bad situation for all involved. Moreover, there is no clear and easy solution to the problem.

