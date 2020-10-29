Which Patriots Are Potential Trade Candidates? NFL Writer Notes ‘Almost Anyone’

Could New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore be on the trade block? How about second-team All-Pro guard Joe Thuney?

It seems those key players are among the vast majority of Patriots who could find themselves wearing a different uniform following the league’s Nov. 3 trade deadline. At least according to a recent report from NFL writer and Patriots insider Albert Breer.

Breer noted how the Patriots have told teams around the league they would listen to deals for “almost anyone.”

Here’s the full excerpt from the Sports Illustrated story:

The Patriots have been quiet thus far, but I’m told they’ve said to other teams they’d listen on almost anyone. The team did discuss Stephon Gilmore with other teams before the draft, and then again in training camp, before moving $4.5 million in his contract from 2021 to ’20. Other teams took that restructure as a sure sign that this will be Gilmore’s last year in New England. So if they lose Sunday in Buffalo, it’d be interesting to see if they’d move the timetable on his departure up.

This also comes after rumors that Gilmore had put his house in Foxboro on the market, although his wife, Gabrielle, got a kick out of that development. Head coach Bill Belichick, though, expressed Wednesday how he didn’t know anything about the Gilmore trade rumors.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3 at 4 p.m., and there’s no doubt that a bit could change before then.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images