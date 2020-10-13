NFL Rumors: Patriots Yield No New Positive COVID Tests, Still On Schedule

The New England Patriots didn’t receive any new positive COVID test results from Monday’s round of PCR swabs, according to multiple reports.

NFL media’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

The Patriots currently are set to practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before their rescheduled Week 6 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart was the last Patriots player to test positive. He tested Saturday and got his results back Sunday morning, causing the Broncos-Patriots game to be pushed back a week.

Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also remain on the COVID/reserve list.

