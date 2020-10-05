NFL Rumors: Raiders Might Lose Draft Pick Over COVID-19 Policy Violations

The Las Vegas Raiders still aren’t entirely adhering to the NFL’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it could cost them dearly.

In fact, according to CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora, the Raiders are “very likely looking at the loss of at least one draft selection for their repeated breaches of the policies.” They reportedly will not get any more warnings from the league.

Though they aren’t the only team to be punished by the league, Las Vegas certainly is one of the biggest known offenders. And they’ve racked up more than $250,000 in fines as a result.

So far, the Raiders have been disciplined for improper mask usage on the sidelines, players attending a party with no masks or social distancing and allowing an uncredentialed employee to enter the locker room after their Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Jon Gruden repeatedly has been seen with his mask partially or completely down through the first four games of the 2020 season. The league has noted the requirement more than once this season, but his habits have yet to change. And soon, it could cost the team.