NFL Rumors: Ravens Passing On Antonio Brown, ‘Plan’ To Sign Dez Bryant

The Ravens were busy Thursday.
Despite Antonio Brown’s apparently imminent return to the NFL, Baltimore will not make a run at the free agent receiver, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Wednesday. Brown reportedly is being targeted by the Seattle Seahawks, among others.
However, the Ravens appear primed to sign veteran wideout Dez Bryant, according to reports from Anderson and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Bryan, who will be 32 years old next month, hasn’t played since 2017 with the Dallas Cowboys.
Here’s everything you need to know.
The Ravens reportedly also swung a trade, acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings, who acquired him via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the start of the 2020 NFL season.
The Ravens currently are 5-1, good for second place behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.