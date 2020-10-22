NFL Rumors: Ravens Passing On Antonio Brown, ‘Plan’ To Sign Dez Bryant

The Ravens were busy Thursday.

Despite Antonio Brown’s apparently imminent return to the NFL, Baltimore will not make a run at the free agent receiver, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Wednesday. Brown reportedly is being targeted by the Seattle Seahawks, among others.

However, the Ravens appear primed to sign veteran wideout Dez Bryant, according to reports from Anderson and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Bryan, who will be 32 years old next month, hasn’t played since 2017 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Per my understanding, it doesn't look like the #Ravens are going to be in on bringing in WR Antonio Brown, at this time, I'm told, however keep an eye on WR Dez Bryant potentially joining Baltimore's practice squad. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 22, 2020

The #Ravens plan to sign veteran WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad if his workout goes well and he passes a physical, source said. Baltimore previously worked out Bryant in August, so this is more of a check-in. He should land in Baltimore, finally. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

The Ravens reportedly also swung a trade, acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings, who acquired him via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Vikings and Ravens finalizing a trade to send DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Vikings initially sent 2021 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to Jags. Now get most back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

The Ravens currently are 5-1, good for second place behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

