NFL Rumors: Saints Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Game Vs. Lions

UPDATE (12:20 a.m. ET): Fullback Michael Burton is the New Orleans Saints player that returned the positive test, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

ORIGINAL STORY: Here we go again.

COVID-19 has struck the NFL yet again. This time, the New Orleans Saints are in the spotlight.

An anonymous Saints player has tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling with the team via plane to Detroit for their Week 4 matchup agains the Lions, according to ProFootballTalk.