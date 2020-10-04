NFL Rumors: Saints Player Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Game Vs. Lions

UPDATE (12:20 a.m. ET): Fullback Michael Burton is the New Orleans Saints player that returned the positive test, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
ORIGINAL STORY: Here we go again.
COVID-19 has struck the NFL yet again. This time, the New Orleans Saints are in the spotlight.
An anonymous Saints player has tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling with the team via plane to Detroit for their Week 4 matchup agains the Lions, according to ProFootballTalk.
Those that were in contact with the player currently reportedly are undergoing more testing.
The NFL hasn’t had much luck with COVID-19 this week. At least eight Tennessee Titans players has tested positive in the last several days, prompting the league to postpone their Week 4 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton also has tested positive for the virus. Though the rest of the team reportedly has tested negative, the NFL has postponed the Pats’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as well.
Will Saints-Lions be the next domino to fall? Only time will tell, but if the league handles the reported case it as they did the others, it could be a slow Sunday.