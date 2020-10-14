NFL Rumors: Patriots ‘Hopeful’ Stephon Gilmore Will Return To Practice Thursday

UPDATE (4:18 p.m. ET): After initially reporting Stephon Gilmore was expected to return to practice Thursday, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche amended that report, saying the New England Patriots are “hopeful” to have the cornerback back on the field Thursday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Update: Source tells @wbz that Patriots are more “hopeful” than “expecting” Gilmore to be at practice Thursday. Newton expected. But, it’s progress. #HourByHour #COVID19 @steveburtonwbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 14, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots should have two of their best players back at practice Thursday.

Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore both are expected to rejoin the team for practice, according to reports Wednesday from ESPN’s Field Yates and WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, respectively.

Stephon Gilmore – source tells @wbz – expected to be a part of practice as well.



Good signs for the #Patriots – #WBZ @steveburtonwbz https://t.co/iaC7LMeXsa — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 14, 2020

Gilmore has been away from the team since he tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday. The Patriots have practiced only once during that span, taking the field for a low-intensity session Saturday.

Gilmore did not participate in Wednesday’s workouts, according to safety Devin McCourty, but has taken part in virtual meetings.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice Thursday and Friday and hold a walkthough Saturday ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos, which was rescheduled from Week 5 to Week 6.

It remains to be seen when the other two Patriots players on the reserve/COVID-19 list — defensive tackle Byron Cowart and practice squad D-tackle Bill Murray — will be cleared to return.

