NFL Rumors: This Was Bruce Arians’ Message To Antonio Brown Upon WR Joining Bucs

It sounds like Antonio Brown will be on a short leash in Tampa Bay.

Brown, who’s been out of the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots last September, reportedly will officially join the Buccaneers on Monday. AB is set to join a loaded Bucs offense run by Tom Brady, who reportedly was the “driving force” in bringing the seven-time Pro Bowl selection to Tampa.

The move also required a change of heart from head coach Bruce Arians. Arians, who worked with Brown during their time together in Pittsburgh, reportedly was not open to bringing in AB over the offseason but altered course as the Bucs deal with injuries among their pass-catchers. Once Brown officially joins the Bucs, Arians apparently will make one thing abundantly clear.

“…I talked to Bruce Arians this morning,” Jay Glazer said Sunday on FOX. “He said, ‘My message to Antonio Brown this week will be be a team player or be gone.'”

Bruce Arians originally was't interested in bringing AB to Tampa, but changed his mind due to injuries in the Bucs WR corps.@JayGlazer breaks down how the move happened: pic.twitter.com/i5wruSo1EA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2020

Brown, who’s in the tail end of an eight-game suspension, will be eligible to make his Bucs debut in Week 9 when Tampa Bay hosts the New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images