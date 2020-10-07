NFL Rumors: Titans Players Held Illegal Workout After COVID-19 Outbreak

The Tennessee Titans are in the spotlight after nearly two dozen members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans closed its facilities Sept. 29 after several players and staff tested positive for the deadly virus. The franchise instructed against “in-person meetings, workouts or activities at the facility or elsewhere” as a result.

But some players apparently didn’t listen.

According to team reporter Paul Kuharsky, a group of players convened at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville on Sept. 30 for a workout despite the NFL’s directions not to do so. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill reportedly was in attendance.



The NFL recently has opened an investigation into what sparked the outbreak and if it was linked to any violations of the league’s coronavirus health and safety policies. And while this reported workout wasn’t the catalyst of the initial outbreak, it certainly could have helped fuel the fire.

Some Titans players responded to the report, though they didn’t necessarily deny it. Rodger Saffold was one of them.

Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always. https://t.co/wRmlIOT4ww — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) October 7, 2020

As of Wednesday, 22 Titans players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

