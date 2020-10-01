NFL Reschedules Titans-Steelers Game Again After More Positive COVID-19 Tests

Turns out, just a few days of a shutdown won’t be enough to allow the Tennessee Titans versus Pittsburgh Steelers game to go off with relatively minimal issue.

Earlier this week, the NFL decided to postpone the game to Tuesday after eight members of the Titans, three players and five staff, tested positive for COVID-19.

But it appears there have been more positive tests, and now the game will be pushed to another point this season.

Titans-Steelers game this week is being rescheduled for later this season, per source.



There were two more positive tests in Tennessee — one player, one personnel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2020

The league made it through three weeks of play without any games being postponed. But the reality is getting a season to go off without any hitches during a pandemic is a difficult, if not impossible task.