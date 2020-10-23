NFL Rumors: Tom Brady ‘Driving Force’ For Bucs To Reach Agreement With Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown spent just 11 days with the New England Patriots last season.

But apparently it was long enough to leave quite the impression.

The Buccaneers reportedly are working toward bringing the free agent Brown to Tampa Bay and are “very close.” Brown, of course, only would provide yet another weapon for Brady.

The 43-year-old, though, has been the “driving force” in Tampa’ interest in Brown, according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reported Brady has been pushing for Brown “for some time,” and that the two sides are “very close” to what’s believed to be a one-year deal.

Sources: The #Bucs have been quietly working on a deal with WR Antonio Brown and it’s now

"very close.” Tom Brady has been pushing for this for some time. Now looks to be happening. Brown is on his way to TB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020

Brown is a two-month rental and the belief is it’s a 1-year deal with significant upside for Brown. He comes off his suspension following Week 8. https://t.co/1V0WvNpynE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020

Brown’s eight-week suspension is about to expire, as well.

