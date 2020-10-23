NFL Rumors: Tom Brady ‘Driving Force’ For Bucs To Reach Agreement With Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown spent just 11 days with the New England Patriots last season.
But apparently it was long enough to leave quite the impression.
The Buccaneers reportedly are working toward bringing the free agent Brown to Tampa Bay and are “very close.” Brown, of course, only would provide yet another weapon for Brady.
The 43-year-old, though, has been the “driving force” in Tampa’ interest in Brown, according to ESPN’s Adam Shefter.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reported Brady has been pushing for Brown “for some time,” and that the two sides are “very close” to what’s believed to be a one-year deal.
Brown’s eight-week suspension is about to expire, as well.