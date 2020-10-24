NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Had Tony Robbins Talk To Antonio Brown … For Some Reason

Fear not, all of Antonio Brown’s issues are *poof* gone!

Why? Well he chatted with Tony Robbins, of course.

The embattled wide receiver reportedly is expected to officially sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers relatively soon. And once his current suspension ends after this week, he’ll be able to play alongside Tom Brady once again.

While the reason for Brady’s obsession with Brown remains a mystery, the quarterback seemed hellbent on making sure the wideout got on the right track — though it might be safe to assume Brady has an ulterior motive (winning football games) in mind when it comes to getting Brown right.

To ensure that, Brady reportedly had another person he’s inexplicably enamored with, Tony Robbins, talk to Brown.

Tom Brady also called @TonyRobbins and got him to have a very long conversation with Antonio Brown earlier this year so the WR would be on track for his NFL return, sources tell me. https://t.co/0Km8JMrQdt — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 23, 2020

Who knows if this will actually help Brown stay on track.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images