NFL Rumors: Week 5 Bills-Titans Game ‘In Jeopardy’ After More COVID-19 Cases

The situation surrounding the Tennessee Titans continues to get worse.

The Titans on Sunday returned two additional positive COVID -19 tests — one player; one staffer — bringing their total since last weekend to 18, according to multiple reports. Consequently, Tennessee’s Week 5 home game against the Buffalo Bills is “in jeopardy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Sunday morning.

The Titans already have had their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed to a still-to-be-determined date.

So two more positive tests in Tennessee this am brings it to 18 positive tests in the past week. Next week’s Titans-Bills game now in jeopardy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

The NFL reportedly is investigating whether the Titans violated COVID-19 protocols.

More on the NFL and NFLPA’s investigation of whether the Titans violated COVID-19 protocols:https://t.co/g7oLFDE0mD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

It’s been a rough week for the league, to say the least.

The scheduled Week 4 game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was moved to Monday night after both teams returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions also was in doubt after Saints fullback Michael Burton tested positive. But a re-test showed the initial result was a false-positive, and as such the Saints and Lions will play as scheduled.

