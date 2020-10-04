NFL Rumors: Week 5 Bills-Titans Game ‘In Jeopardy’ After More COVID-19 Cases

The Titans already have had their Week 4 game against the Steelers postponed

The situation surrounding the Tennessee Titans continues to get worse.

The Titans on Sunday returned two additional positive COVID -19 tests — one player; one staffer — bringing their total since last weekend to 18, according to multiple reports. Consequently, Tennessee’s Week 5 home game against the Buffalo Bills is “in jeopardy,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Sunday morning.

The Titans already have had their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed to a still-to-be-determined date.

Here’s Schefter’s report.

The NFL reportedly is investigating whether the Titans violated COVID-19 protocols.

It’s been a rough week for the league, to say the least.

The scheduled Week 4 game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was moved to Monday night after both teams returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions also was in doubt after Saints fullback Michael Burton tested positive. But a re-test showed the initial result was a false-positive, and as such the Saints and Lions will play as scheduled.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: Latest On Status Of Postponed Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 Game

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Related