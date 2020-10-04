NFL Rumors: What Patriots Were Told During Saturday Night’s Virtual Meeting

It seems the New England Patriots were offered a bit of an update regarding their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As you have likely heard, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. The team confirmed it in a statement Saturday, and it prompted the NFL to postpone their contest previously scheduled for Sunday.

The league originally revealed it hoped to play the game Monday or Tuesday. ESPN’s Dianna Russini, though, provided some additional insight on Saturday night.

“The Patriots had a virtual team meeting tonight,” Russini tweeted. “The players were told pending negative tests, the current plan is to play the Chiefs on Monday per sources.”

The whole “pending negative tests” is obviously the biggest aspect here. With both Newton and the Chiefs practice squad quarterback testing positive, it’s no certainty teams will return to their facilities with no additional positive tests.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night the NFL is not expected to determine when the game will be played until it gets back more results Sunday. Schefter quoted a source saying: “As of now it’s Monday, but it could easily be Tuesday.”

We’re quite certain this will not be the last of Patriots-Chiefs updates.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images