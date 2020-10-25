NFL Rumors: Where Things Stand With Adam Thielen Trade Speculation

One of the hottest names on the NFL trade rumor mill is Adam Thielen.

But is there a realistic shot the Vikings deal the star wideout before the Nov. 3 trade deadline?

Well, yes and no, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Minnesota appears willing to make moves — Exhibit A: the Yannick Ngakoue trade — but is less intent on moving Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler.

From La Canfora’s column published Sunday morning:

While the team has tried to quell a sense that a firesale is afoot with its public remarks, the reality is the (Yannick) Ngakoue trade sent a distinct signal to other contending clubs and led to an outpouring of inquiries about the team’s roster. League sources said it’s possible that receiver Adam Thielen is dealt before the deadline, but not likely, while there was an expectation among other executives that Minnesota is very open to moving safety Harrison Smith, left tackle Riley Reiff and tight end Kyle Rudolph if they can find the right takers.

Added an NFL general manager: “They try to push Rudolph but the guy we want is (Irv) Smith. They don’t want to trade the young guys. But, yeah, they will push out more salary if they can.”

Thielen, 30, is in the midst of another solid season. He has 32 catches for 415 yards to go along with a league-high seven receiving touchdowns.

