NFL Teams, Including Patriots And Broncos, Reportedly Cleared To Play Sunday

Finally, some good news.
All NFL teams scheduled to play Sunday were cleared for action after reporting no new COVID-19 cases, according to multiple reports. There were multiple COVID-19 across the league, most notably with the New England Patriots, but potentially impacted teams reportedly met the requirements to play Sunday.
Here are the reports:
Note: This does not mean the two Week 6 “Monday Night Football” matchups — Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys — are in the clear. However, as of Sunday, there was no reason to be concerned about either contest.