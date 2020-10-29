NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Five Impact Players Who Could Be Dealt

We’re just about at the halfway point of the 2020 NFL campaign, so teams by now should know whether it’s in their best interest to be a mid-season buyer or seller.

Teams across the league have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 to swing a deal. Of course, trade-deadline approaches could be altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchises might be less inclined to swing blockbusters given the amount of obstacles the virus has presented.

Regardless, there seems to be a decent pool of players out there who could be available and would make an impact with a new team. Here are five such players.

John Ross III, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ross hasn’t lived up to expectations since he was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft. It seems unlikely he’ll ever do so in Cincinnati, and the speedster himself reportedly is vying for a “fresh start.” The 24-year-old has a team option for the 2021 season, but at this rate, it’s tough to imagine the Bengals will pick it up. A team looking for an offensive boost might be able to acquire Ross for a low cost.

Anthony Harris, S, Minnesota Vikings

Harris isn’t a superstar, but he’s steady. The sixth-year pro is coming off a six-interception season and currently ranks second among Vikings in total tackles. Minnesota has virtually no chance of reaching the playoffs, so it could be open to selling off some valuable pieces as it looks toward the future. Plenty of teams need secondary help, and Harris would be able to prove it.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Njoku reportedly has requested a trade out of Cleveland in the midst of his fourth season with the Browns. It’s tough to blame the 2017 first-rounder, as he’s seemingly been underutilized. Njoku has the raw talent and receiving skills to be a great asset for a team with an above-average quarterback. Of course, Cleveland might be less inclined to move the 24-year-old now that it’s lost Odell Beckham Jr. for the remainder of the season.

Ryan Kerrigan, DE, Washington Football Team

Kerrigan has played all 10 seasons of his NFL tenure with Washington, but it seems as though there’s a chance the veteran defensive end doesn’t finish his career in the nation’s capital. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is in the final year of his contract. Yes, WFT still is in the thick of the putrid NFC East race, but it should be realistic about its Super Bowl aspirations. Washington is built for the future, so it could look to garner an asset for Kerrigan to avoid possibly losing him for nothing.

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

This one admittedly is a bit of a stretch, but perhaps we shouldn’t completely rule it out. The Jets are on a fast track to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and Trevor Lawrence’s potential might be too great to ignore. If the Jets are looking for a full-fledged clean slate after this season, perhaps it will consider moving Darnold in exchange for a high draft pick. Considering what he’s already been through in the Meadowlands, Darnold might be open to a relocation, too.

