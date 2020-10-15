NFL Tries Clarifying Falcons’ COVID Situation, But It Makes Things More Confusing

The Atlanta Falcons might have four positive tests for COVID-19 right now.
Or they might have one and it’s not a player.
Who knows?
Earlier Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons had multiple positive tests for COVID-19, and as a result were shutting down their team facilities. He then specified that it was four positive tests.
Upon doing that, someone from the Falcons reached out to Schefter.
Then, the Falcons released a statement saying the shutting down of their facilities was out of an abundance of caution.
But then, Schefter casually said that someone from the NFL indicated the Falcons had just one positive test, and that it was not a player.
The whole situation is bizarre, and while it’s Schefter’s job to report the news quickly and clearly, this situation reeks of being either a little slipshod on his part, or deliberately ambiguous by the NFL/Falcons.
And, honestly, either is possible.