NFL Tries Clarifying Falcons’ COVID Situation, But It Makes Things More Confusing

The Atlanta Falcons might have four positive tests for COVID-19 right now.

Or they might have one and it’s not a player.

Who knows?

Earlier Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons had multiple positive tests for COVID-19, and as a result were shutting down their team facilities. He then specified that it was four positive tests.

Upon doing that, someone from the Falcons reached out to Schefter.