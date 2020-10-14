NFL Twitter Fears Le’Veon Bell Will Land With Patriots After Release From Jets

One of the NFL’s most talented running backs is available to had as the league heads into Week 6.
Le’Veon Bell, to the surprise of many, was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. The Jets, via an official statement, noted they had sought out trades for Bell, though a deal obviously never came to fruition. The three-time Pro Bowl selection now is free to sign with any team, and given how the past few years have played out for Bell, he might be able to be acquired for a low cost.
Of course, few teams around the league successfully bargain hunt more than the Patriots. As such, the idea of Bell landing in New England immediately flooded the minds of many football fans and media members alike after the star back’s release.
The Patriots don’t necessarily need Bell, as they feature one of the strongest running back stables in all of football. But New England probably could use an offensive boost, in general, and Bell’s dual-threat abilities are well-documented.
We’re not sure how much thought Bill Belichick and Co. are giving to the possibility of signing Bell, however. New England currently is in the midst of preparation for its Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos, which was rescheduled twice.