NFL Twitter Reacts Accordingly After Jets Release Le’Veon Bell

The New York Jets are acknowledging the dumpster fire they have on their hands and cutting their losses.
The team, with an 0-4 record through the first few weeks of the season, on Tuesday announced it was releasing running back Le’veon Bell.
Since bringing the three-time Pro Bowl running back in on a four-year, $52.5 million deal last year, Bell played 17 games and scored just four touchdowns. New York already dished out $27 million on him, and he has another $6 million guaranteed next season.
Yeah, this all sounds very on-brand for the Jets, and Twitter had plenty of jokes about it.