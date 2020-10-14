NFL Twitter Reacts Accordingly After Jets Release Le’Veon Bell

The New York Jets are acknowledging the dumpster fire they have on their hands and cutting their losses.

The team, with an 0-4 record through the first few weeks of the season, on Tuesday announced it was releasing running back Le’veon Bell.

Since bringing the three-time Pro Bowl running back in on a four-year, $52.5 million deal last year, Bell played 17 games and scored just four touchdowns. New York already dished out $27 million on him, and he has another $6 million guaranteed next season.

Yeah, this all sounds very on-brand for the Jets, and Twitter had plenty of jokes about it.

They told him to Leaveon Bell, imo — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) October 14, 2020

Just went through every team's depth chart, and do you know what team could really use a running back like Le'Veon Bell? The Jets. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 14, 2020

When you have a .333 winning percentage as head coach but management still picks you over a pretty good player pic.twitter.com/gx8W1Hbe8g — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 14, 2020

Jet fans saying they’re alright pic.twitter.com/g9SU94sol6 — 𝕷𝖚𝖗𝖎𝖉𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗 (@Errickson_NFL) October 14, 2020

Translation: "We couldn't even get a 7th round pick." https://t.co/ILLsJIUgzN — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 14, 2020

Bell on his way out like this pic.twitter.com/FSJeN51XWF — SpookyMaan (@MoneyMaanHD) October 14, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images