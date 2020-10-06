NFL Twitter Reacts To Jarret Stidham’s First Career TD For Patriots Vs. Chiefs

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick pulled backup Brian Hoyer in the fourth quarter of their Monday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it instantly paid off.

With second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham taking the reins on the game, the Patriots got an instant boost. And on his first drive of the game, he threw his first career touchdown.

And boy was it a beauty.

The four-yard connection from the quarterback to receiver N’Keal Harry had Patriots fans buzzing on social media. Especially those who were calling for Stidham to enter the game even sooner.

Check out some of the best reaction below: