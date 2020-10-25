NFL Twitter Reacts To String Of Thrilling Endings In Early Week 7 Games

It’s still early, but Week 7 of the NFL season has not disappointed — even if you only were checking in for the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the earlier games.

For starters, Cincinnati’s win over Cleveland was must-see television (yes, you read that correctly), as Baker Mayfield led the Browns to victory with a touchdown pass with just 11 seconds left on the clock. The winning play came less than a minute after rookie Joe Burrow stole the lead for the Bengals.

Baker Mayfield completes 22 of his final 23 attempts today for 297 yards, 5 TD and this total DIME to win the game. pic.twitter.com/BDV4Rusl0x — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2020

In another thriller between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee, the Titans couldn’t complete their fourth-quarter comeback after Stephen Gostkowski missed a late field goal.

Big Ben's reaction to Gostkowski's missed field goal is amazing:



"Did he miss that?" pic.twitter.com/8nyiI3RXlq — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) October 25, 2020

And in Atlanta, the Falcons found a new way to lose a football game as Todd Gurley fell into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown that allowed the Detroit Lions way too much time to pull out the win.

Todd Gurley tried to stop from scoring to run the clock out, but couldn't hold up.



The Lions scored the game-winning TD with 0 seconds on the clock.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/fHzvijXR4m — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2020

And almost as fun as watching all these games play out was watching the social media reaction from NFL fans following along.

Check it out:

BAKER! CHAOS!!!! ALL CAPS!!! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 25, 2020

Steelers! Lions! Browns! Last second madness — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 25, 2020

THE LIONS! THE BROWNS! EVERYTHING IS HAPPENING! — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) October 25, 2020

Didn’t see myself saying “wow Browns-Bengals is a great game” today but I guess this year really IS full of surprises — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) October 25, 2020

From 4:00pm to 4:10pm, that was about as entertaining as an NFL Sunday can possibly be — KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 25, 2020

What is happening on this NFL sunday? This is absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/xPAFxLvTdP — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) October 25, 2020

And the best part? There still is plenty of football left to be played this week.

Thumbnail photo via Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports Images