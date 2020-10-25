NFL Twitter Reacts To String Of Thrilling Endings In Early Week 7 Games

It’s still early, but Week 7 of the NFL season has not disappointed — even if you only were checking in for the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the earlier games.
For starters, Cincinnati’s win over Cleveland was must-see television (yes, you read that correctly), as Baker Mayfield led the Browns to victory with a touchdown pass with just 11 seconds left on the clock. The winning play came less than a minute after rookie Joe Burrow stole the lead for the Bengals.
In another thriller between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee, the Titans couldn’t complete their fourth-quarter comeback after Stephen Gostkowski missed a late field goal.
And in Atlanta, the Falcons found a new way to lose a football game as Todd Gurley fell into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown that allowed the Detroit Lions way too much time to pull out the win.
And almost as fun as watching all these games play out was watching the social media reaction from NFL fans following along.
Check it out:
And the best part? There still is plenty of football left to be played this week.