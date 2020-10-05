NFL Week 5 Odds: Betting Lines, Spreads For All 15 Games

Here’s hoping Week 5 in the NFL goes a little smoother.
It’s unlikely the 2020 NFL season was in jeopardy, but the past week sure served as a reminder of how quickly this whole thing could fall apart as the league tries to play football amid a pandemic.
Hopefully, lessons have been learned and we can finish the season.
With that said, here are the early Week 5 betting lines, which are very subject to change as we learn more about the Tennessee Titans, Cam Newton and anything else that might happen in the next few days.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
(-5.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears
Total: 44.5
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
Carolina Panthers at (-3.5) Atlanta Falcons
Total: 55
Las Vegas Raiders at (-12) Kansas City Chiefs
Total: 43
Denver Broncos at (-8.5) New England Patriots
Total: 48.5
(-9) Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team
Total: 46
Jacksonville Jaguars at (-6.5) Houston Texans
Total: 54
(-1) Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
Total: 49
(-6.5) Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets
Total: 47.5
Philadelphia Eagles at (-7) Pittsburgh Steelers
Total: 46
Cincinnati Bengals at (-13.5) Baltimore Ravens
Total: 52
Miami Dolphins at (-3.5) San Francisco 49ers
Total: 46.5
New York Giants at (-9) Dallas Cowboys
Total: 54
(-2.5) Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns
Total: 47.5
Minnesota Vikings at (-7) Seattle Seahawks
Total: 58
MONDAY, OCT. 12
Los Angeles Chargers at (-7.5) New Orleans Saints
Total: 52