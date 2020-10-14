NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Browns Creep Up, 49ers Drop After Blowout Loss

It’s becoming clear NFL power rankings likely will see a fair amount of adjustments on a weekly basis.

Upsets and tight games have been aplenty through the first five weeks of the campaign. Arguably the most unexpected outcome of the season to date occurred this past Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders stunned the Chiefs in Kansas City.

So, don’t bank on many — if any — teams standing pat from week to week. Here’s how we have all 32 teams pegged entering Week 6.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1, last week: 1)

Yes, a loss at home to Derek Carr and Co. is not a great look. But the only other team that’s looked truly dominant this season is the Green Bay Packers, and they were on bye in Week 5.

2. Green Bay Packers (4-0, 3)

The Packers looked so good through their first four games they managed to climb up a spot despite being idle this past Sunday. This is due in part to the team they leapfrogged not looking stellar in its latest win, however.

3. Seattle Seahawks (5-0, 2)

The Seahawks remained unbeaten thanks to yet another case of late-game heroics from Russell Wilson. But Seattle arguably was a highly questionable coaching decision away from losing at home to the one-win Minnesota Vikings.

4. Baltimore Ravens (4-1, 4)

The Ravens thrashed the Cincinnati Bengals, who were pretty pesky over the first quarter of the campaign. They shouldn’t have much trouble this weekend against the 1-3-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0, 6)

The Steelers have taken care of business against inferior opponents thus far, as good teams are supposed to do. But they’ll be tested in Week 6 against the surging Cleveland Browns.

6. Tennessee Titans (4-0, 9)

The Titans turned in a statement win to close out Week 5. After a 17-day layoff due to the COVID-19 outbreak within their organization, Tennessee notched a 26-point win over a previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills team.

7. Buffalo Bills (4-1, 5)

The Bills are in jeopardy of seeing another drop on this list heading into Week 7. The Kansas City Chiefs will be in Buffalo on Monday night and will be hungry to get back in the win column,

8. Los Angeles Rams (4-1, 10)

The Rams might be the best team no one is talking about. Their lone loss on the season was a narrow defeat in Buffalo against the Bills.

9. New Orleans Saints (3-2, 7)

The Saints pulled out another win without arguably their best offensive player. New Orleans really could start to take off Sunday when Michael Thomas likely will play his first game since Week 1.

10. New England Patriots (2-2, 11)

The Patriots fell just short in Seattle and gave the Chiefs a true test despite a slew of obstacles. With Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore in the fold, we believe New England can hang with anyone in the AFC.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2, 8)

The Bucs’ hype train came to a halt Thursday night when they fell to the Bears. Tom Brady and Co. looked awfully out of sync in Chicago, suggesting there’s plenty of work to be done in Tampa Bay.

12. Cleveland Browns (4-1, 14)

Four consecutive wins have the football world thinking the Browns might (finally) be living up to their potential. Cleveland can take a step toward proving it’s for real with a win in Pittsburgh.

13. Indianapolis Colts (3-2, 12)

The Colts have one of the league’s better defenses, but quarterback play might prove to be the team’s Achilles heel. Philip Rivers will need to step up his game if Indy wants to be a playoff team in 2020.

14. Chicago Bears (4-1, 15)

The Browns infrequently have looked impressive this season. But they’re one of nine teams with four-plus wins entering Week 6, so we have no other choice to put them in the top 15.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2, 19)

Taking down the reigning champs in their own building is one heck of a way to halt a losing streak. If the Raiders’ defense can be even average, Las Vegas could sneak into the postseason.

16. San Francisco 49ers (2-3, 13)

Jimmy Garoppolo looked completely lost in the Dolphins’ rout of the 49ers. San Francisco is dealing with key injuries, but a 26-point loss at home to Miami is tough to defend.

17. Carolina Panthers (3-2, 22)

We might have to stop doubting the Panthers. Three consecutive wins without Christian McCaffrey warrants immense credit, and Carolina’s ascent could continue as the star running back nears his return.

18. Dallas Cowboys (2-3, 16)

The Cowboys showed heart Sunday by pulling out a win after Dak Prescott went down with a gruesome injury. Andy Dalton is by no means a world-beater but he has more than enough high-end talent around him to be serviceable, at a minimum.

19. Arizona Cardinals (3-2, 17)

Sorry, Cardinals. You got back in the win column this past Sunday, but taking down the hapless New York Jets doesn’t move the needle in the slightest.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4, 18)

You are what your record says you are, but all four of the Chargers’ losses have been by seven points or fewer. LA clearly has something in rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

21. Minnesota Vikings (1-4, 22)

The Vikings left Seattle carrying the weight of a massive missed opportunity. On the bright side, the winless Atlanta Falcons await Minnesota.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1, 20)

The Eagles hung around but ultimately fell to their intrastate rival in Week 5. We can’t imagine they’ll bounce back Sunday against Lamar Jackson and Co.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1, 23)

Joe Burrow had his worst professional game to date against the Ravens. He’ll be tasked with facing another stout defense this weekend when the Bengals make a trip to Indianapolis.

24. Miami Dolphins (2-3, 25)

After drubbing the Niners, the Dolphins now are in prime position to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season. A series of schedule changes included the Jets visiting the Fins in Week 6.

25. Detroit Lions (1-3, 26)

The Lions pretty easily could improve to .500 in the games following their Week 5 bye. Detroit will square off with Jacksonville and Atlanta in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively.

26. Atlanta Falcons (0-5, 24)

A loss at home to the NFC South rival Panthers proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back in the Dan Quinn era. We’ll see if a head-coaching change inspires a boost in play for the Falcons.

27. Houston Texans (1-4, 27)

Speaking of a head-coaching change, the Texans notched their first win of the season after cutting ties with Bill O’Brien. But Houston’s tough schedule resumes in Week 6 with a trip to Tennessee, followed by a home date with the Packers.

28. Denver Broncos (1-3, 28)

The Broncos were handed a pretty raw deal with their game against the Patriots being rescheduled for a second time. Between those obstacles and a slew of injuries, we shouldn’t expect much from Denver.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4, 29)

The Jaguars’ season-opening win over the Colts becomes more confusing with each passing week. Jacksonville now is looking like the team most were expecting before the campaign began.

30. Washington Football Team (1-4, 30)

It was great to see Alex Smith back on the football field in Week 5. But outside of the QB’s return, there was nothing to get excited about for Washington this past Sunday.

31. New York Giants (0-5, 31)

Probably the only excitement for the Giants this season will be the battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

32. New York Jets (0-5, 32)

Times are tough in the Meadowlands, to say the least. The Jets now are reportedly looking to trade arguably their most talented offensive player.



Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images