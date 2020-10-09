NHL Rumors: Blues Might Make Run At Torey Krug If Alex Pietrangelo Doesn’t Re-Sign

The St. Louis Blues appear hellbent on making a splash.
Of course, the Blues are responsible for the most notable free agent on the market in Alex Pietrangelo. They appear to have made attempts to re-sign their longtime captain, and the push continues into the start of free agency.
But in the event Pietrangelo leaves for greener pastures, it sounds like the Blues will make a run at the second-best defenseman available.
Krug is more offensively gifted than Pietrangelo, but a little less well-rounded. In any case, he likely won’t be as expensive.