NHL Rumors: Coyotes’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson Would Accept Trade To Bruins

The Boston Bruins have been among the teams mentioned in trade rumors involving Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
It’s unclear whether Boston will strongly pursue the 29-year-old blue liner, who has seven years remaining on a contract that carries an $8.25 million annual cap hit, but Ekman-Larsson’s no-trade clause apparently won’t pose a problem if the Bruins work out a deal with the Coyotes.
SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday it’s believed Ekman-Larsson would accept a trade to the Bruins or Vancouver Canucks.
It’s possible other teams also are on Ekman-Larsson’s list, but Friedman’s report came on the heels of TSN’s Darren Dreger reporting Thursday the Coyotes captain would not accept a trade to the Edmonton Oilers, another rumored potential landing spot.
Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan added Thursday, while quote-tweeting Friedman, that Boston is a “favored destination” for Ekman-Larsson.
Dreger followed up with additional context soon thereafter, reporting that Arizona is talking with both Boston and Vancouver regarding OEL.
Will any of this smoke lead to fire? It’s difficult to say, largely because of the financial complications associated with such a trade.
The Coyotes ultimately might need to eat some money to maximize their return. Dreger reported Wednesday that Arizona would look for a first-round draft pick plus a young, developing defenseman in potential trade talks with Edmonton, so it’s fair to assume that asking price probably applies to other negotiations, as well.
The Bruins might have a difficult time putting together a package that works, both from a talent and a budgetary standpoint. It’s not impossible, though, and it’s a fascinating possibility, especially with longtime Boston defenseman Torey Krug hitting free agency.