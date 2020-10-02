NHL Rumors: Coyotes’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson Would Accept Trade To Bruins

The Boston Bruins have been among the teams mentioned in trade rumors involving Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

It’s unclear whether Boston will strongly pursue the 29-year-old blue liner, who has seven years remaining on a contract that carries an $8.25 million annual cap hit, but Ekman-Larsson’s no-trade clause apparently won’t pose a problem if the Bruins work out a deal with the Coyotes.

SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday it’s believed Ekman-Larsson would accept a trade to the Bruins or Vancouver Canucks.

Ekman-Larsson's list (for now) is believed to include BOS & VAN. Things can always change. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 1, 2020

It’s possible other teams also are on Ekman-Larsson’s list, but Friedman’s report came on the heels of TSN’s Darren Dreger reporting Thursday the Coyotes captain would not accept a trade to the Edmonton Oilers, another rumored potential landing spot.

Things are believed to be intensifying in Arizona on the OEL front, however, unless something changes, the Oilers have been told they’re not on the short list of teams OEL will waive his trade protection to go to. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 1, 2020

Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan added Thursday, while quote-tweeting Friedman, that Boston is a “favored destination” for Ekman-Larsson.

Boston has been a favored destination. The devil is in the details, particularly in this crazy market. https://t.co/DOz79cR1UV — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) October 1, 2020

Dreger followed up with additional context soon thereafter, reporting that Arizona is talking with both Boston and Vancouver regarding OEL.

Boston and Arizona we’re engaged in trade discussions for OEL prior to Bill Armstrong’s arrival. Not an easy transaction. Vancouver, as my colleague @FriedgeHNIC noted is the other team on OEL’s list. Sharpen your pencils Canucks fans and try and make the numbers work on that. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 1, 2020

More ahead on Insider Trading. Arizona is working with both Boston and Vancouver, the two teams identified by OEL as destinations of choice. Too soon to say how it will end. Arizona may have to take a contract(s) back. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 1, 2020

Will any of this smoke lead to fire? It’s difficult to say, largely because of the financial complications associated with such a trade.

The Coyotes ultimately might need to eat some money to maximize their return. Dreger reported Wednesday that Arizona would look for a first-round draft pick plus a young, developing defenseman in potential trade talks with Edmonton, so it’s fair to assume that asking price probably applies to other negotiations, as well.

What’s the farm? Ariz will want a 1st and likely one of the Oilers young, developing blueliners. Edmonton would also likely need the Coyotes to take another contract back to offset the OEL cap hit. As we reported yesterday, there have been discussions. Unclear if there’s a fit. https://t.co/JNuFv5vesZ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 30, 2020

The Bruins might have a difficult time putting together a package that works, both from a talent and a budgetary standpoint. It’s not impossible, though, and it’s a fascinating possibility, especially with longtime Boston defenseman Torey Krug hitting free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images