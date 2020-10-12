NHL Rumors: Free Agent Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights Close To Deal

The defenseman visited Vegas over the weekend

UPDATE (7 p.m. ET): The Vegas Golden Knights and NHL free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo are finalizing a deal, per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alex Pietrangelo has yet to make a decision on where he’ll take his talents for the next NHL season.

But we know the Vegas Golden Knights at a level of consideration that warranted a visit from the star defenseman.

The former St. Louis Blues captain went to Vegas over the weekend for a visit, and according to The Athletics’ Jeremy Rutherford, he and the Golden Knights seemed to be working something out.

“Hearing a deal between Alex Pietrangelo and Vegas could be getting close,” Rutherford on Sunday reported.

A decision wasn’t announced last night, and apparently, Pietrangelo since has left Vegas to return to St. Louis, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

We’ll see how soon a decision is made.

