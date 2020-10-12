NHL Rumors: Free Agent Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights Close To Deal

UPDATE (7 p.m. ET): The Vegas Golden Knights and NHL free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo are finalizing a deal, per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

Alex Pietrangelo is finalizing a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, sources confirm. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 12, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Alex Pietrangelo has yet to make a decision on where he’ll take his talents for the next NHL season.

But we know the Vegas Golden Knights at a level of consideration that warranted a visit from the star defenseman.

The former St. Louis Blues captain went to Vegas over the weekend for a visit, and according to The Athletics’ Jeremy Rutherford, he and the Golden Knights seemed to be working something out.

“Hearing a deal between Alex Pietrangelo and Vegas could be getting close,” Rutherford on Sunday reported.

Hearing a deal between Alex Pietrangelo and Vegas could be getting close. A decision/announcement may come as soon as tonight. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 11, 2020

A decision wasn’t announced last night, and apparently, Pietrangelo since has left Vegas to return to St. Louis, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

I’m told Alex Pietrangelo left Las Vegas and returned to St Louis after a long visit and good talks with the Golden Knights.



No contract was signed. Doesn’t mean he won’t sign with Vegas, but that’s what I have right now for an update. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 12, 2020

We’ll see how soon a decision is made.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images