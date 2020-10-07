NHL Rumors: Henrik Lundqvist Expected To Sign With Capitals On Friday

Henrik Lundqvist reportedly is off to Washington.

The veteran netminder is expected to sign with the Capitals on Friday, according to Göteborgs-Posten’s Johan Rylander. The move comes a week after the New York Rangers bought out the final year of his contract and ended their 15-season relationship.

Translation: Sources from the USA say that Henrik Lundqvist will sign for @Capitals on Friday. #NYR https://t.co/U0GmwAXhwj — Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) October 7, 2020

Lundqvist, 38, spent all 15 seasons of his NHL career with the Rangers. He is a five-time All-Star and a 2012 Vezina Trophy winner. He also has been named to the 2012 All-NHL First Team and 2013 Second Team.

The NHL currently is eying Jan. 1 as a potential start date for the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images