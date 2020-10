It appears Kevan Miller is staying in Boston.

The Bruins reportedly reached a one-year deal with the defenseman, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun also reported Miller’s deal could be worth “up to $2 million depending on bonuses.”

Miller hasn’t played for the Bruins since April 2019 after suffering a twice-broken kneecap and some setbacks that came along with it.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner provides some size on Boston’s blueline as well as a veteran presence on the ice.

