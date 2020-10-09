NHL Rumors: ‘Numerous’ Teams Reached Out To Zdeno Chara On Friday

Zdeno Chara apparently is one popular guy.
Chara’s agent, Matt Keator, said “numerous” teams reached out to the veteran defenseman once free agency began Friday at noon ET, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.
But it doesn’t sound like Chara plans to rush his decision. Keator said the 43-year-old “will take his time” with his decision, per LeBrun.
Chara has played 1,023 games with the Bruins since joining the team as a free agent in 2006. His 14 seasons in Boston includes three runs to the Stanley Cup Final, a championship in 2011, and countless awards and accolades.
Earlier this year, Chara indicated a desire to remain with Boston. What comes of free agency, however, remains to be seen.